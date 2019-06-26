Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
COTTONWOOD – Early on the morning of Sunday, June 23, Cottonwood police responded to the area of the Black Canyon Day Use off of SR 260 near mile post 210 for a reported stabbing.
The victim, a 36-year-old male, called 9-1-1 to report that after he had been stabbed several times in the stomach, he fled into the river and believed the suspect was looking for him, according to a press release from Monica Kuhlt, professional standards sergeant with the Cottonwood Police Department.
According to Sgt. Kuhlt, the investigation revealed that 32-year-old Christopher Michael Ogle stabbed the victim several times after the two of them got into an altercation.
The suspect, victim and three others had been traveling in the same vehicle to Cottonwood from Camp Verde to purchase alcohol, the release stated.
The victim and Ogle, both residents of Camp Verde, engaged in a verbal dispute on the way, so the driver pulled over on SR 260 to the access road that leads to the Black Canyon Day Use area near the river, the press release stated.
Ogle was located, then arrested later that morning, Sgt. Kuhlt said. Ogle was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for aggravated assault, a felony.
The victim sustained wounds deep enough to cause serious injury. He has since been released from the hospital, according to the press release.
-- Information provided by Cottonwood Police Dept.
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- UPDATE: Camp Verde unanimously opposes Verde Connect project
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde
- Camp Verde receives Important Bird Area designation
- Man accused of murdering father arrested on arson charge
- Forest Road 493 closed through July 31
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- 38 Special, Great White to headline Cottonwood 2019 Thunder Valley Rally
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
- Which way for Verde Connect?
- Fugitive Seth Backus arrested by U.S. marshals in Glendale
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: