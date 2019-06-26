No injuries in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17
CAMP VERDE – A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 just south of the Arizona 260 interchange caused hours of traffic delays Tuesday, but no one was injured.
Bart Graves, media relations specialist for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said, “A Fed Ex trailer being pulled by the Fed Ex semi jack knifed northbound I-17 at about 1 p.m. It blocked both northbound lanes for a considerable amount of time. There were no injuries.”
The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the left northbound traffic lane was re-opened at about 2:30 p.m.
Graves said both lanes were passable at 4:12 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
