OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 26
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No injuries in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 just south of the Arizona 260 interchange caused hours of traffic delays Tuesday, but no one was injured. Photo courtesy of Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 just south of the Arizona 260 interchange caused hours of traffic delays Tuesday, but no one was injured. Photo courtesy of Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority

Originally Published: June 26, 2019 10:55 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 just south of the Arizona 260 interchange caused hours of traffic delays Tuesday, but no one was injured.

Bart Graves, media relations specialist for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said, “A Fed Ex trailer being pulled by the Fed Ex semi jack knifed northbound I-17 at about 1 p.m. It blocked both northbound lanes for a considerable amount of time. There were no injuries.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the left northbound traffic lane was re-opened at about 2:30 p.m.

Graves said both lanes were passable at 4:12 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Crash closes I-17 northbound at SR 179
Sleeping driver crash sends five to hospital
Truck fire slows Interstate traffic
Wrong-way driver disabled and detoured on I-17
Wrong way driver crash

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News