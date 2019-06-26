Selna-Mongini master site plan presented

CLARKDALE – How much water will a new park need?

Water topics were discussed at length as part of a park master site plan presentation Tuesday to the Clarkdale Council during a meeting that addressed many budget items.

The site plan for Selna-Mongini Park was presented at the meeting to the Council, which approved it, but not before many water issues were raised. Clarkdale Community Services Supervisor Joni Westcott presented renderings, feedback and data on the park and what it might include.

The park area, known to many as the Mongini Ballfields, is located between Main Street, North Broadway, Second Street North and North Seventh Street.

“We’ll be evolving this plan further,” Westcott told the council. “This is just a set of very general concepts to vote on.”

The water discussions focused more on the balance of a need for green space and the maintenance labor that goes with it, rather than covering specific gallon amounts. Westcott pointed out that input from a community meeting that had 31 attendees – along with online feedback – led to a balance of expressed community needs in a process that began last summer.

Westcott said after a February work session, in which the Parks and Recreation Commission got feedback on community input and direction from the Council, changes were made. One of the major changes will be to exclude a designated dog park, but to label and promote the park as dog-friendly.

According to Clarkdale staff, the ballfield has not been used since 2016 and the park needs improved landscaping.

An expanded playground area, a “splash pad” water feature, walking path with exercise stations, basketball court, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pit and a community garden are among the other features mentioned Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting was held in the former “men’s lounge” section of Clark Memorial Clubhouse, located at 19 N. Ninth Street on the east side of the town’s government complex. A re-grand opening of the former lounge, which is now the town’s Council Chambers, was held before the meeting, and included a tour of newly added ADA improvements and other features, given by Utilities-Public Works Director Maher Hazine.

In other action Tuesday, the Council:

·Approved the purchase of a new Dodge Charger as a Clarkdale Police patrol vehicle at a cost of about $38,000. Police Chief Randy S. Taylor said there are about four vehicles parked in front of the police station that might make it seem as if there is a solid fleet of vehicles, but two of the vehicles are older and high mileage with one possibly an auctionable and another would need to be available by a potential citizens patrol program, one is reserved by reserve officers and one is a “pool car” used as a backup when others are out of service. A new officer is in the process of being hired and trained for the department.

Taylor said he envisions a contest involving youth for the visual design scheme on the exterior of the new Charger.

·Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Yavapai Apache Nation for water and sewer service.

·Approved Shepherd-Wesnitzer as the engineering firm for a Broadway project involving sidewalks and widening of curbs.

·Heard a detailed multi-year service statistics report on the Spectrum Healthcare Mobile Crisis Response Team. The Council approved a $2,000 Spectrum budget request.