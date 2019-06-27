2% salary increase planned for Cottonwood-Oak Creek teachers

COTTONWOOD –Tuesday, July 9, the public will have one final opportunity to weigh in on Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s budget for 2019-2020.

Based on the district’s projections – its proposed budget – the district’s taxpayers will be paying more money toward education in 2019-2020.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek taxpayers pay two separate taxes, a primary and a secondary tax.

The primary tax is for the general maintenance and operation of the district. The secondary tax is to pay override and bond debt.

Both primary and secondary taxes are based on $100 of assessed valuation.

This means that if your home is worth $200,000, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has projected that your primary tax would be about $445, based on a $2.25 primary tax rate.

Because Cottonwood-Oak Creek taxpayers have voted to support an override and a bond, the district’s taxpayers will also pay about $100 in secondary taxes based on that same $200,000 home. That is based on its projected $1 secondary tax rate.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board unanimously approved the district’s proposed/tentative budget for 2019-2020, a budget that shows an average 2% teacher salary increase from a year ago, but a 3% pay raise for returning teachers, Director of Business Services David Snyder explained to the board.

The 2% average teacher salary increase “includes new teachers that are placed on the salary schedule and do not get the increase,” Snyder said.

Based on three funds, one of which is performance based, the district’s teachers could earn as much as $7,800 through Proposition 301 monies provided by the state, according to District Curriculum Coordinator Jamie Woodward.

Of the first two funds, one is paid out at the beginning of the school year, Woodward said. The other is paid in increments and is included with each paycheck.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will hold its budget public hearing and its regular meeting at 6 p.m. July 9 at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.