COACHES’ CORNER: Importance of fathers emphasized at Mingus wrestling

Did you know:

• 63% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes (US Dept. Of Health/Census) – 5 times the average.

• 90% of all homeless and runaway children are from fatherless homes – 32 times the average.

• 85% of all children who show behavior disorders come from fatherless homes – 20 times the average. (Center for Disease Control)

• 80% of rapists with anger problems come from fatherless homes --14 times the average. (Justice & Behavior, Vol 14, p. 403-26)

• 71% of all high school dropouts come from fatherless homes – 9 times the average. (National Principals Association Report)

• 75% of all adolescent patients in chemical abuse centers come from fatherless homes – 10 times the average. (Rainbows for All God’s Children)

• 70% of youths in state-operated institutions come from fatherless homes – 9 times the average. (U.S. Dept. of Justice, Sept. 1988)

• 85% of all youths in prison come from fatherless homes – 20 times the average. (Fulton Co. Georgia, Texas Dept. of Correction)

Clearly, fathers represent a lot more than just a paycheck to a child; they represent safety, protection, guidance, friendship, and someone to look up to.

In a lot of cases today most kids are raised by single parents or grandparents who, in the twilight of their years now find themselves raising kids again. So we must all work together to create a motivational environment most conducive to our children’s success.

We as a community must become mentors. We must play an important role as an architect and builder in the art of teaching our children. We must help them excel in all that they do, so they can look forward to a brighter future, full of many wonderful and exciting opportunities.

This is another reason why Mingus Mountain Wrestling, opens their doors after school hours. It’s our desire to provide mentorship to the youth especially those at risk, to measure and motivate them. We encourage fathers to participate in their child’s learning agenda.

It is one thing when we do things out of complete ignorance; not that it makes it any better. It is another thing if we can continue abandoning our children after knowing these statistics and after also knowing how our personal childhood experience has affected our life.

Take this moment to reach out to your children. You can write a letter, you can call them, you can take them to lunch, you can just hug them and tell them how much you love them and most importantly, if you are a father who hasn’t spoken or seen your child/children in many years then just remember this. It is never too late!

I speak to high school kids daily who still long for the relationship with their earthly father.

At 150 pounds, one of our success stories is Sergio Vasquez, who has become a true competitor. He had eight wins and one loss for the day. With the virtuous support of his Aunt Kathie Salazar, this young man has endured many obstacles in his life but has managed to excel despite all of life’s challenges.

He channeled all his energy into wrestling which allows him to vent and release. He exhibits some of the best defensive technique thus far in his career. At a young age, he is to be congratulated on his work ethics and his new attitude towards life. He will someday become famous for having achieved some significant event. No matter what, his future agenda is clearly superior. He will always stand strong willed, he will always rise to the occasion, he will be free spirited, and will always fight a good fight. His performance earns him this week’s “Atta Boy” Award.

Dathan Wimer, Wesley Demille, Braden Arnold and the Zepeda boys have patiently learned how to intellectually out finesse the more superior veterans. It was their willingness to dedicate long hours on studying their own video footage that they improved in leaps and bounds. They have learned how to man up and block out pain. That success requires risks, sacrifices, dedication and discipline. They have come to realize that beyond the medals and championships, there lies a treasure of value that far surpasses any other individual award in inspiring greatness in others. They learned that each failure was a step along the road to success.

To be truly agile, you must give people the freedom to innovate, the freedom to experiment, the freedom to succeed. That means you must give them the freedom to fail as well. I only hope that we coaches will be able to continue our work and instill into future kids even a fraction of the enthusiasm and motivation that these boys have gained. With that desire in place, the opportunities are endless.



We hope they intend to excel, but more importantly, we want their endeavors to have a positive influence on others. As they work to this end, we are thankful for their talents and their successes; however we hope they recognize that some of the greatest gifts they can offer are the perseverance, humility, compassion and strengths arising from apparent defeats.

So in closing, to my younger brother wrestlers, I give this advice, if you wish to achieve success, listen to your elders. They have your best interests at heart. Never fear failure, but rather embrace it. In there lies the secret to your success.

Our wrestling program is much more than a wrestling room. It is a classroom of champions and future leaders. A place to find inspiration, guidance, and support, as well as special satisfaction.

Special thanks to all our friends of Mingus Mountain Wrestling: Many thanks to Eric Jorgensen, Shane and Emily Ortega, Michael and Jocelyn Brady, Rudy Galaviz from Flag Tee Factory t shirt, Mrs. Jen Griffin, Mrs. Bethany Arnold, Gabriel Chagolla, The Bugle, Mingus Union High School District, Kim Andrews from Bashas’, Salt River Materials Group (Phoenix Cement), The Bassous Family from Tierra Verde Builders, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Aaron Hancock of Arizona-wrestling.com, Rose Smith of Bob’s Tree and Landscaping, and most importantly the Lord Jesus Christ.