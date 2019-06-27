OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 27
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Verde Connect is not a solution, it’s an agenda

Originally Published: June 27, 2019 2:36 p.m.

Editor:

“We the people” have been asked to make an informed decision and to give our opinions on the proposed Verde Connect project.

This all sound great in theory and it is the way that a government for the people by the people should operate.

The fatal flaw with this is when the people are purposefully not given the facts to make an informed decision.

Throughout the public scoping period of Verde Connect information has been intentionally withheld to sway public opinion. The facts of the BUILD grant. The fact that Middle Verde road is the Verde Connect and no other road can be built including 260 to Cornville without it.

The fact that this road never had public support as seen by the fact that Jerome, Camp Verde and most recently the Beaver Creek communities have publicly come out against it.

Yavapai county intentionally withheld the traffic data needed for the public to make an informed decision on routes until June 24th.

Six days before the scoping period ends and long after most have given their input the truth is revealed.

According to Yavapai county’s own traffic data (verdeconnect.com) we now see that Verde Connect will have little or no positive impact on Verde Valley traffic. The problems that exist in 2019 are projected to be the same problems we’ll have in 2025 and in 2045.

The only difference being that after Verde Connect is built we will have increased taxes, wasted millions in taxpayer dollars and won’t have the funds available to fix the problems that we needed to address in 2019 without more taxes.

NO BUILD is the correct option for all residents of Yavapai county. Verde Connect is not a solution, it’s an agenda.

County supervisors are elected to represent the people. When the people speak and you respond with “this road is being built just deal with it” your not doing your job Mr. Garrison.

Mr. Thurman when you don’t stand up for the people who are getting “a road jammed down their throat” then your failing to do yours as well, sir.

Zach Wolfe

Camp Verde

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Verde Connect just a faster way of getting from VOC to 260
Letter: ‘We The People’ must continue to be proactive in development of Verde Valley
Letter: Yavapai County’s Verde Connect has trust problem
Letter: Keep Verde Connect out of Middle Verde community
Letter: Verde Connect’s dependence on Middle Verde Road unacceptable

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
02
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News