Mingus boys hoops off to Camp Verde tournament

Mingus Union boys basketball will travel to Camp Verde this weekend for the Cowboy Summer Shootout.

Mingus Union opens the tournament on Friday at 11 a.m. when their second team plays Winslow 2 at the middle school gym. Mingus 2 plays Camp Verde 2 at noon at the middle school.

The Marauder varsity plays first at 2 p.m. at the high school against Winslow.

Then at 7 p.m., Mingus 2 plays Flagstaff 2 at the middle school and at 8 p.m. Mingus plays Flagstaff at the high school.

On Saturday, the Marauders started with Mingus 2 playing Chino Valley 2 at 11 a.m. at CVMS. Then at 4 p.m. at CVHS, the varsity play Chino Valley.

At 3 p.m. Mingus 2 plays Flagstaff 3 at 4 p.m. at the middle school.

At 6 p.m. the varsity plays Wickenburg and then Camp Verde at 8 p.m., both at the high school.