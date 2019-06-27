OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, June 27
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus boys hoops off to Camp Verde tournament

By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 4:46 p.m.

Mingus Union boys basketball will travel to Camp Verde this weekend for the Cowboy Summer Shootout.

Mingus Union opens the tournament on Friday at 11 a.m. when their second team plays Winslow 2 at the middle school gym. Mingus 2 plays Camp Verde 2 at noon at the middle school.

The Marauder varsity plays first at 2 p.m. at the high school against Winslow.

Then at 7 p.m., Mingus 2 plays Flagstaff 2 at the middle school and at 8 p.m. Mingus plays Flagstaff at the high school.

On Saturday, the Marauders started with Mingus 2 playing Chino Valley 2 at 11 a.m. at CVMS. Then at 4 p.m. at CVHS, the varsity play Chino Valley.

At 3 p.m. Mingus 2 plays Flagstaff 3 at 4 p.m. at the middle school.

At 6 p.m. the varsity plays Wickenburg and then Camp Verde at 8 p.m., both at the high school.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UPDATE: Camp Verde hosts Cowboy Summer Shootout boys basketball tourney
Camp Verde boys hoops hosts Cowboy Summer Shootout
Winter sports season now in full swing
Camp Verde boys basketball goes undefeated at home summer tournament
Plenty of sports this holiday season<br>Many local teams playing in tournaments over break

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
02
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News