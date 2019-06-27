OFFERS
Prescott Minors baseball all-stars edge Verde Valley to win district title

Aaron Valdez The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 4:42 p.m.

WICKENBURG — The ending to Prescott’s outing during the District 10 Minor’s All-Star tournament at Wickenburg’s Sunset Park couldn’t have been more poetic as the team rode off into the sunset as champions after defeating Verde Valley 12-2 in the finals.

“I’m super proud of the boys. They’ve just been playing fantastic,” said Prescott skipper Marc VanWormer. “We had a great tournament and we’re going to practice for a few weeks and then go play state and see how we do.”

Prescott’s overall performance wound up coming full circle as the team barely survived a furious rally by the same Verde Valley team in the opening game of the tournament. However, Prescott immediately refocused and regrouped to win their next two games, including an absolute 32-0 thrashing of Prescott Valley.

Despite giving up two runs in the top of the first to Verde Valley, an inside-the-park home run by MacGraw VanWormer got the ball rolling for Prescott in the bottom of the first. Multi-hit outings from JT Schwartz, Kingston Douthit and Tyler Blanchard gave Prescott consistent separation until they went up by 10 runs in the fourth, activating the run rule and spelling curtains for Verde Valley.

Schwartz also delivered a masterful performance on the mound, tossing nine strikeouts in four innings of work.

While Marc VanWormer doesn’t know what to expect when they head out to the state tournament in Tempe on July 12, his confidence levels are still at an all-time high.

“I don’t really know what to expect,” Marc VanWormer said. “But I feel like we got a really good group of kids, and I think we’ll go compete, and I just got a lot of confidence in our team, and I think they’ll do well.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

