Wee Hollow housing project gets green light in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Dave Meier plans to build affordable, healthy, sustainable housing in Camp Verde.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council unanimously approved a preliminary plat for the Camp Verde resident to develop the 2.68-acre Wee Hollow community east of Main Street at 485 S. Nichols St.

Meier said in his land use application form that the cottage-style project “will provide a unique lifestyle that captures the character of Camp Verde.”

Meier has “undergone lengthy collaboration with engineers” for drainage and the practicality of a walking and golf cart mobility campus “with trees and landing in and around the edges” of the 27 small, site-built homes, he wrote to the Town of Camp Verde in his letter of project intent.

The homes will range in size from 400-1,000 square feet, Community Development Director Carmen Howard told the council.

Parking would consist of six private garages, two carports and 20 open spaces on the perimeter, and would include two parking structures “with solar cover” that would mean “sharing some parking for residents as well as the town,” Howard said.

The site will also include a designated community green space, which Howard said would be a “green project, utilizing solar, native plants and low-water type landscaping.”

Though “most” of the homes would be single story, Meier said following the meeting that he has “been approved for two-story homes.”

Downtown Character Area

The proposal small home community would be located in the Downtown Character Area and complies with the character area “through its promotion of maintaining a small-town character and walkability,” according to council’s June 26 agenda packet, “with shopping, entertainment, and nearby residential.”

The project’s interior would consists of community space, golf cart paths and walking paths to provide a pedestrian-centric environment. Vehicle and golf cart parking will be provided along the outer edge of the property.

In November 2018, the council approved Meier’s request to rezone the land to R2-PAD – Residential: Duplex & Other Multi-Family Uses Planned Area Development – District and an associated alley abandonment.

The project encompasses three parcels, which Meier would combine into one parcel.

Meier’s next step is to proceed to the Final Plat stage of the process to build, which according to the agenda packet would include the compilation of final documentation relating to the development of infrastructure and clarification of existing and new dedication of easements and rights-of-way.

Meier also said Wednesday that he hopes to break ground on the project in “a couple of months.”