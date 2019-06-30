OFFERS
Sun, June 30
Arizona Teacher Salaries: Arizona has ‘far deeper hole to dig out of than other states’

“... To continue providing sound education for children, the burden of these [funding] cuts has long been borne on the backs of highly dedicated individual teachers and schools.” Dennis Dearden, Sedona Red Rock Jr.-Sr. High School Superintendent, Principal

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 7:20 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY – The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District has “heavily invested in recent years additional students support, including counselors, curriculum, professional development, community partnerships, specialized programs for our highest needs learners, and innovative approaches to meeting the needs of all children.”

In two years as superintendent, Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s Steve King initiated and orchestrated the restructuring of three of the district’s schools into two K-8 schools. Now a four-school district of all K-8 schools, King said the purpose was to keep children at the same school for nine consecutive years, which provides stability that helps in the educational process.

Sedona-Oak Creek also closed down a school a year ago – Big Park Community School. But declining enrollment isn’t the only problem. The BLS study, Superintendent Dennis Dearden said, “illustrates the fact that Arizona has a far deeper hole to dig out of than other states.”

“Legal action taken against the state for non-funding paired with civil action by educators has resulted in funding increased in the past two years,” said Dearden, who just finished his first year as superintendent and will also assume duties as principal of Sedona Red Rock Jr.-Sr. High School beginning with the 2019-2020.

According to Dearden, Sedona-Oak Creek develops a culture “that supports employees professionally and personally.”

“We offer as many opportunities for additional income as possible, we dedicate 100% of classroom site funding to teachers, we prioritize benefits, and we develop a support staff highly committed to the success of teaching and learning,” he said.

“It is my understanding that in the ‘90s, Arizona’s funding of education was in the middle of the pack,” Dearden said. “Thus, Arizona educators have to adapt to the severest cuts of funding among the states. To continue providing sound education for children, the burden of these cuts has long been borne on the backs of highly dedicated individual teachers and schools.”

