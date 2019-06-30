Avigation easement on Cottonwood Council agenda

A fairly light agenda for Tuesday’s Cottonwood Council meeting is likely to include an agenda item related to an airport noise item.

City Manager Ron Corbin said one agenda item involves an avigation easement — a right of overflight in the airspace above or in the vicinity of a particular property. In this case, Bob Backus will present information about such an easement for property near the Cottonwood Airport.

The owner of the property has agreed to donate the avigation easement free of charge to the city, said Corbin/

Corbin said the city’s five-member Airport Commission, which met this past week, is in the process of submitting proposals to the Council on a variety of subjects. These proposals will be presented at an Aug. 2 public work session for discussion and questions.

Also on the agenda will be an action item related to property owned by Karen Leff, who also owns the nearby Cottonwood Hotel. The city will take over a few square feet of her property, located along Pinal Street, and will have a park bench located there and will maintain it.

In an opposite type of change, the city would allow Pizzeria Bocce’s to use the right-of-way city property that touches the Main Street sidewalk area as it expands its business to the south of its primary building, in a change also on Tuesday’s agenda.

City Clerk Marianne Jimenez, who reports directly to the Council, will receive her annual review during Tuesday’s closed executive session.



Corbin said there are no major budget or finance action items likely to be discussed Tuesday. The city completed its final Fiscal 2020 budget at its June 18 meeting.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found here:

https://cottonwood.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/

Tuesday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Old Town.