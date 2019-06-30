Avigation easement on Cottonwood Council agenda
A fairly light agenda for Tuesday’s Cottonwood Council meeting is likely to include an agenda item related to an airport noise item.
City Manager Ron Corbin said one agenda item involves an avigation easement — a right of overflight in the airspace above or in the vicinity of a particular property. In this case, Bob Backus will present information about such an easement for property near the Cottonwood Airport.
The owner of the property has agreed to donate the avigation easement free of charge to the city, said Corbin/
Corbin said the city’s five-member Airport Commission, which met this past week, is in the process of submitting proposals to the Council on a variety of subjects. These proposals will be presented at an Aug. 2 public work session for discussion and questions.
Also on the agenda will be an action item related to property owned by Karen Leff, who also owns the nearby Cottonwood Hotel. The city will take over a few square feet of her property, located along Pinal Street, and will have a park bench located there and will maintain it.
In an opposite type of change, the city would allow Pizzeria Bocce’s to use the right-of-way city property that touches the Main Street sidewalk area as it expands its business to the south of its primary building, in a change also on Tuesday’s agenda.
City Clerk Marianne Jimenez, who reports directly to the Council, will receive her annual review during Tuesday’s closed executive session.
Corbin said there are no major budget or finance action items likely to be discussed Tuesday. The city completed its final Fiscal 2020 budget at its June 18 meeting.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found here:
https://cottonwood.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/
Tuesday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Old Town.
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- Video shows traffic again moving following I-17 crash near Camp Verde
- Verde Connect could divert 5K motorists off Cornville Road daily
- No injuries in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17
- Mike Westcott named Mingus Union superintendent
- Hilton Garden Inn project receives unanimous endorsement from County P&Z
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Obituary: Michael Robert Sandoval 1982-2019
- Letter: Enough with the constant Main Street Trump parade
- Charges dropped against woman accused of planning to smuggle meth to Camp Verde murder suspect
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
- Obituary: Deborah Susan Newman
- UPDATE: Police seek public’s help in locating fugitive Seth Backus
- Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
02
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...