Sun, June 30
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Arizona Teacher Salaries: For Camp Verde, Beaver Creek, four-day school week a ‘benefit in recruiting’

Danny Howe, Karin Ward

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 30, 2019 7:15 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY – To some, the idea is contrary to tradition. But at Camp Verde and Beaver Creek school districts, the four-day school week helps attract good teachers – and helps keep them.

Beaver Creek Superintendent Karin Ward believes that because her community is “a bit more rural” that the four-day work week “is a benefit in recruiting staff.”

But it’s not just the shorter work week that’s a selling point at the Rimrock K-8 school.

“The family feeling is important at our school district and [Principal Katrina Sacco] and I strive to keep the family happy and healthy so that they have the enthusiasm and energy to love doing their jobs,” Ward said.

Camp Verde’s Danny Howe talks with pride about the district being a “great place to work.”

“People that sub here say they love coming to our district because of the nurturing environment,” said Howe, the district’s administrator-in-charge since February 2018. “My philosophy and one I’m trying to instill in all leaders here is letting teachers know that they are valued and appreciated. As in any organization, you have to take care of your people.”

