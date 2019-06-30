OFFERS
Cottonwood recycling center near Mingus Union will be closed beginning July 3

Originally Published: June 30, 2019 6:29 a.m.

The recycling center located on Camino Real Drive across from Mingus Union High School will be closed, until further notice, beginning Wednesday, July 3.

The recycling center, located at 1500 W. Mingus Ave. (near the Humane Society), will remain open. However, the hours for the transfer station and the recycling center will be limited to Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Separated recyclables may be dropped off at the transfer station — at no charge, by both city residents and non-city residents.

Recyclables dropped off to the site cannot be combined with waste materials. Other waste materials at the transfer station are sorted to minimize the amount of materials sent to landfills.

More information about the Cottonwood Transfer Station can be found at the operator’s website, patriotdisposal.com

Questions can also be directed to Morgan Scott, Special Projects Coordinator for the city of Cottonwood, at 928-340-2733.

More like this story

Sedona Recycles discontinues service in Beaver Creek communities.
Arsonist on the loose in Cottonwood
Cottonwood abandons Sixth Street recycling
Free recycling drop-off opens in Cottonwood
Dumpster arson?

