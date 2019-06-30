OFFERS
Sun, June 30
Obituary: Jean-Robert Champagne 1945-2019

Jean-Robert Champagne

Jean-Robert Champagne

Originally Published: June 30, 2019 6:01 a.m.

Jean-Robert Champagne: It is Impossible to reduce a life as big as Jean’s into a paragraph for a newspaper, this has always been a mystery to me. How difficult to capture a person’s meaningful purpose in a few brief lines of text.

Jean-Robert passed at home on June 17 with all his family by his side.

Born December 4, 1945, in St. Martin de Beauce, Quebec Canada to René Champagne and Helene Genest.

He graduated high school in St. Martin with the highest honors in mathematics in the school’s history. Jean studied accounting at the University in Toronto, while learning English at night school.

He worked as a construction superintendent for the Canadian Government in the Western Provinces. He also spent 20 years in Denver, Colorado, restoring homes and restaurants downtown.

Jean moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, and married Mary White on Dec. 31, 1985. He had a successful roofing and siding business in Scottsdale for 20 years. Moving to the Verde Valley allowed him to design and build custom homes.

In retirement. he enjoyed trips back East, cruises and our final trip to Paris.

He celebrated 34 years of sobriety with Bill W. just before passing. He was a sponsor to many in Scottsdale and the Verde Valley.

He is survived by his wife, Mary “Mimi” White; stepdaughter, Kimber Casey; and partner, Michael Ojeda of Queen Creek; stepson, Jamie Casey (Martelle) of Scottsdale. Granddaughter, Nikki Gregg, the light of his life; grandson, Dylan Cruz of Flagstaff; great grandsons, Deegan and Bentlee Gregg.

In Canada he is survived by his sisters, Giséle Poirier and Lise Champagne; brothers Guston and Yoes Champagne. Proceeded in death by Réne Champagne.

A celebration of life will come at a later date. Condolences may conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com


Information provided by survivors.

