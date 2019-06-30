Thank You Gayle Mabery
Longtime Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery was given a warm and often emotional sendoff Thursday in a gathering at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.
Mabery has retired after serving as Clarkdale’s manager for 21 years, and her entire professional career working for the town.
In addition to retirement tributes from Mayor Doug Von Gausig, members of the Clarkdale Town Council, town staff and community members, Mabery also was lauded for her contributions to professional advancement for municipal government officials by at least 15 town managers from throughout the Verde Valley and the State of Arizona, in addition to other state and municipal officials, professional associates and some officials from outside Arizona.
VVN photos and video by Vyto Starinskas
