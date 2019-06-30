Verde Valley Fire District stops controlled burns; campfires still OK

No hot dog is safe. There are still no campfire restrictions heading toward the Fourth of July holiday.

However, the Verde Valley Fire District is stopping controlled burning in the district as of Monday, July 1, as local fire districts await guidance from the nearby National Forest fire officials before going into any higher fire restrictions that would impact campfires, fire pits and barbecues.

Other fire departments in the area, such as the Sedona and Cottonwood Fire Departments, stopped permitted pile burning in mid-June, lasting until after monsoon season.

“That means no burning your brush that you just cleaned up,” explained Kyla Rolfes, Verde Valley Fire District fire inspector.

However, things such as campfires and fire pits are not banned until the National Forest and local fire departments go into a higher Stage 1 fire restriction.

George F. Jozens, deputy public affairs officer for the Coconino National Forest, said the fuels are drying up in the Red Rock Ranger District in Sedona, but that is not unusual this time of year.

“There are no fire restrictions in the RRRD this week. We evaluate the fuel moistures weekly and then our leadership determines if we need to add any protective measures,” he said.

“It’s been a number years since we didn’t have any fire restrictions for a whole summer,” explained Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall. “It’s nothing automatic. Everything is based upon the weather, projected weather, heat and fuel moisture. All the different restrictions are for people’s safety.”

Kuykendall and his department were called out to a brush/wildfire last week when they doused a fire in the woods next to the Jail Trail.

The Verde Valley Fire District had a wildfire on Bill Gray Road that firefighters were able to put out before it spread to far, and the Jerome Fire Department’s quick response two weeks ago put out a wildfire near the Potato Patch Campgrounds on Mingus Mountain. U.S. Forest Service firefighters helped on all these calls.

The Sedona Fire Department also recently found its crews marching with the U.S. Forest Service firefighters, toward the flames of an eight-acre wildfire behind the city’s waste-water treatment plant and had another wildfire along SR179 in the shadow of Bell Rock three weeks ago.

The fires that have occurred have shown a low resistance to control, explained Jon Davis, division chief of Community Risk Reduction for the Sedona Fire District.

“So far it has been a fairly mild year for us.” Davis said after reviewing the latest information with Chief Coil Tuesday. “We have determined that entering Stage I fire restrictions at this time is not currently warranted.

“While conditions remain favorable in our area, we must keep our guard up and take every precaution against wildfires,” said Davis. “Just because fire restrictions are not yet in place, does not mean that there is no danger.”

The Sedona Fire District will continue to monitor the conditions and adapt as necessary, he said adding they would closely monitor the Red Rock Ranger District’s decision whether to enter Stage 1 and “likely mirror them and enter restrictions as well.”

Both Kuykendall and Rolfes agreed that their decisions to go to a higher stage of restrictions would follow further restrictions made by the U.S. Forest Service.

Rusty Blair, chief of the Jerome Fire Department, said the Jerome Department’s fast response to Potato Patch fire several weeks ago doused the fire quickly with the aid of the Prescott National Forest firefighters who helped clean up the remaining fire scene.

Blair said the light fuels growing up on Mingus Mountain have already dried out and are “really volatile.” He said plants in the forest have grown high because of the moisture Arizona has received.

There are no fire restrictions currently in the Prescott National Forrest.

“The Prescott National Forest would like to remind visitors that fire restrictions are not currently in effect. However, vegetation is dry in places and wildfires can easily be ignited where conditions and available vegetation is aligned, explains a statement by Debbie Maneely of the Prescott Forest Service.

“Across much of Arizona’s mid to high elevations, conditions are nothing like we saw last year or much of the last couple of decades under drought conditions,” stated Pete Gordon, Prescott NF Fuels, Fire and Aviation Staff Officer.

““Activity at lower elevations where the temperatures are higher, grasses are carrying fires readily and activity started to pick up last week,” Gordon said on the website.

“We like to do things in conjunction with the forest service and the county before we go into fire restrictions,” Kuykendall said.