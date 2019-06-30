Westcott signs one-year $115K contract as Mingus Union superintendent
COTTONWOOD – Thursday, Mike Westcott officially became Mingus Union’s superintendent, as he signed a one-year $115,000 contract with the district.
Westcott was named superintendent Wednesday at the school board voted 5-to-0 that he replace Acting Superintendent Genie Gee effective July 1.
Westcott’s contract also states that the district could choose to award him as much as an additional 5% of his annual base pay as a one-time performance based pay, which would be paid at the end of fiscal year 2019-2020.
In lieu of providing Westcott with an automobile, insurance, mileage reimbursement or any wear and tear, the district will also pay Westcott a $500 per-month stipend in the performance of duties as superintendent.
Upon a minimum 30-day prior written notice, the board may unilaterally terminate the agreement with a severance payment “as his sole remedy against the district,” the contract states.
The severance payment, according to the contract, will be equal to the remainder of the contract.
Westcott’s contract expires on June 30, 2020. Gee will continue to serve as the school’s principal, a role she has held since January 2018.
