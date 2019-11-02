Alice Klies appointed to serve on humane society board of directors
The Verde Valley Humane Society (VVHS) announces the appointment of Alice Klies to its Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to welcome Alice Klies to the VVHS Board of directors,” said Victoria Bresnan, board president. “VVHS’s mission is to humanely provide for and protect unwanted, lost and abused animals; and to promote animal welfare through its policies and presence in the community. The Verde Valley Humane Society provides compassionate care to unwanted, lost, and abused animals and promotes animal protection and welfare.”
Alice Klies is president of Northern Arizona Word Weavers, a chapter of International Word Weavers for writers. Klies joins Victoria Bresnan, President; Bill Larsen, Vice President; Amber Polo, Secretary; Jill Iurato, Treasurer; Angie Lozano, Michelle Dube, and Sebrina Shaw.
The Verde Valley Humane Society is a non-profit organization shelter for companion animals at 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities or to donate call 928-634-7387 or visit www.verdevalleyhumanesociety.org
