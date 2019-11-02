Clarkdale Council, department heads focus on strategic planning

CLARKDALE — A daylong annual public strategic-planning meeting is set for Tuesday to help Town of Clarkdale leaders and staff examine and possibly reset goals.

Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka said reviewing both general and annual goals and setting new objectives and goals will be top priorities. The public meeting, to be held in the Men’s Lounge meeting area of the Clarkdale Clubhouse, will begin at 9 a.m., and is expected to run until about 4 p.m.

There is a public input agenda item near the beginning of the day, but there will not be specific public-input times for each item or presentation throughout the day.

“Going forward from this meeting, I will be directing the city’s workplan based on the goals and objectives we develop on Tuesday,” Hlavinka said.

Hlavinka said representatives of several groups plan to attend and observe, such as local organizations, the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and those with more statewide connections, such as the Arizona State University Sustainable Cities Project. SWOT analysis — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — will be a heavily utilized technique.

Departments have already met and performed SWOT analysis of themselves. Here are the two-year strategic goals developed at the town’s Nov. 8, 2018 planning meeting, by focus area:

Human resources: Town manager selection and associated reorganization.

Infrastructure projects and planning: Operate the Verde River at Clarkdale’s access points as self-sustaining enterprises; sustainable operation and maintenance of current and future parks; sustainable streets preservations and maintenance program; reclaimed water master plan; waste and wastewater infrastructure expansion plans.

Economic development: Use extra right-of-way width as incentive for desired development; support and explore road connection to central business district; partner with a university for development of concept design; support microbusinesses on public and/or private property; encourage increased density, mixed uses and pedestrian amenities; promote Clarkdale business development opportunities and business-friendly approach in community forum/conference.