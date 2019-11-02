Dan Engler selected grand marshal for Cottonwood’s 65th annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood’s 65th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

This year’s theme is “Candyland” So put on your creative hats and whether you think of the children’s game or a candy fantasy or something even more creative, come and be a part of this truly hometown tradition.

There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Dan Engler, editor of The Verde Independent, Camp Verde Bugle, Kudos and The Villager, will serve as the 2019 parade grand marshal.

Registration is going on now. Non-Profit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org where you may register and pay.

Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood.

Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more

Please contact Kristine Follett at Events@cottonwoodaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.