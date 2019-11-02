OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dan Engler selected grand marshal for Cottonwood’s 65th annual Christmas Parade

Dan Engler, editor of The Verde Independent, Camp Verde Bugle, Kudos and The Villager, will serve as the 2019 parade grand marshal. VVN file photo

Dan Engler, editor of The Verde Independent, Camp Verde Bugle, Kudos and The Villager, will serve as the 2019 parade grand marshal. VVN file photo

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 12:50 p.m.

Cottonwood’s 65th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.

This year’s theme is “Candyland” So put on your creative hats and whether you think of the children’s game or a candy fantasy or something even more creative, come and be a part of this truly hometown tradition.

There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Dan Engler, editor of The Verde Independent, Camp Verde Bugle, Kudos and The Villager, will serve as the 2019 parade grand marshal.

Registration is going on now. Non-Profit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org where you may register and pay.

Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood.

Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more

Please contact Kristine Follett at Events@cottonwoodaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Excitement builds for Cottonwood Christmas Parade
Parade deadline is Oct. 31
Enter Cottonwood Christmas Parade now
'A Patriotic Christmas' to roll through Cottonwood Dec. 7
Santa comes to Cottonwood for 63rd annual Christmas Parade

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News