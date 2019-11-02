Letter: If you are going to put USA first, your actions should prove it
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 1:01 p.m.
Editor:
I have to respond to Graham/Hart letter to the editor on 10/25/19.
It sounds like you have passed judgment and found the Bidens guilty, that’s the only way quid-pro-quo can work, if the President asks for an investigation and they have done nothing wrong, the investigation will clear their name and actually help them in the long run.
If you tell everyone “We are putting USA” first, don’t give money and weapons to people who might not be on our side.
Kelly Hollamon
Camp Verde
