Letter: Looking forward to another Christmas thanks to Verde Valley Medical Center
Editor:
Thank you, thank you, thank you once again. It was nine years ago I met most of you for the first time. And you were just doing your job. Routine to you, amazing to me. Life saving for me. The gift of life continues for me.
Thank you Cathleen Jochim, Kenneth Bescak, Samuel Butman, Thomas Neumann and Orazio Amabile; all the doctors and nurses ‘behind the scene; the helicopter crew, the therapy department and the volunteers of VVMC for giving me the gift of yet another Christmas with my grandgirls.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart. See you next year.
Jeff Simon
Cottonwood
