Letter: We don’t need a ‘swap-meet styled’ motel in this remote and beautiful area

Editor:

This letter is for everyone who hunts, hikes, runs cattle, camps or otherwise enjoys the amazing Forest Service lands and Wilderness areas of the north Bill Gray Road area.

Under Canvas corporation has applied to Yavapai County for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to build a 100-tent motel out there within an existing neighborhood and right next to these remote public lands.

Through a CUP, Under Canvas is attempting to dodge the existing residential/ranching zoning of this neighborhood. Using Under Canvas’s own estimates, their special events could bring well over 500 people in a single day or weekend and nearly 70,000 guest-staff days per year at their development.

That’s 70,000 additional day visits every year to lands set up for low-volume, low-impact users such as hunters, hikers, campers and residents who prize this quiet, undisturbed place, and for the cattle and wildlife that rely on water tanks in the area.

If you don’t want to see this special part of our valley overrun and over-used, or a Montana company placing a ‘swap-meet styled’ motel in this remote and beautiful area, please send an email ASAP (before Nov 5th) to leah.brock@yavapai.us telling the County so and describe why such a large commercial development out there is a bad idea.

Nancy and Brad Boschetto

Cottonwood