Letter: Will Congress, president honor the oath they made?

Editor:

“But before I can live with other folks I’ve got to live with myself. The one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a personal conscience.” Atticus Finch

Our members of Congress and the president swore a sacred oath to protect and defend the United States Constitution.



To get that job they had to make that oath and promise. They are now challenged. Will they keep that promise?

Shirley Isaacson

Cottonwood