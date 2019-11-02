Mingus swim wins Heisley/Estes Cup for the fifth consecutive year, sends fleet to State

Mingus Union swimming closed out the regular season in style, sweeping their rivals and growing their state meet contingent.

The Marauders beat Sedona Red Rock 118-70 to win the Heisley/Estes Cup for the fifth straight season. They also knocked off Northland Prep 136-50.

Mingus Union finished the dual portion of their schedule 13-1, losing only to Division II Flagstaff.

Then the Marauders closed out the regular season at the Craig Cummins Invitational, the final qualifying meet for State.

MUHS will compete at the Division III state championship meet Thursday and Friday at Phoenix Country Day School’s Dady Aquatic Center in Paradise Valley. The swimming preliminaries start at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and the finals are on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Photo Gallery Mingus Union swimming bests Sedona Red Rock and Northland Prep Mingus Union swimming defeated Sedona Red Rock 118-70 and Northland Prep 136-50 at home on Oct. 24. VVN/James Kelley

The Marauders will send 10 girls to State and nine boys. Mingus Union’s state delegation is: Emma Warner, Zoey Arwine, Brooke Peterson, Jade Bach, Bailey Hartman, Madison Hartman, Charlie Green, Aleana Cricks, Taylor Lennon and Tiana Lodico for the girls. The boys going are: Andrew Peterson, Joseph Calhoon, Luke Ritter, Landon Trezise, Jake Parker, Jarom Banks, Jarod Gordon, Jack Zahoudanis, and Sterling Sorenson.

MUHS qualifying relay teams:

Girls 200 Medley Relay (automatic qualifiers): Bailey Hartman, Bach, Warner, Arwine

Girls 200 Free Relay (automatic qualifiers): Brooke Peterson, Bach, Warner, Arwine

Girls 400 Free Relay (automatic qualifiers): Brooke Peterson, Bach, Warner, Arwine

Girls 400 Free Relay (provisional qualifiers): Madison Hartman, Bailey Hartman, Lodico, Brooke Peterson

Boys 200 Medley Relay (automatic qualifiers): Andrew Peterson, Calhoon, Ritter, Trezise

Boys 200 Free Relay (automatic qualifiers): Andrew Peterson, Calhoon, Ritter, Trezise

Boys 400 Free Relay (provisional qualifiers): Andrew Peterson, Calhoon, Ritter, Trezise and the team of Gordon, Zahoudanis, Parker, Banks

MUHS individual qualifiers: