Obituary: Eusevio T. Serna 1939-2019
Eusevio T. Serna, 80, a resident of Flagstaff, AZ, entered eternal rest Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 30, 1939 in Silver City, NM, to Ricardo P. Serna and Blasa Telles Serna.
He started his career on the Black Range lookout towers in 1961. During his long career with the Forest Service he worked in multiple areas, working himself up to management. Fire was his love and air attack was his passion.
He is survived by a daughter, Catrina Wittekind and husband Kevin of Flagstaff, AZ; two sons, Sevio C. Serna and wife Shellee of Cottonwood, AZ; Michael O. Serna and companion Tamara of Cottonwood, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernie T. Serna and wife Marion of Silver City; three sisters, Rosa Linda Cuevas and husband Ramon of Pinos Altos; Edith Gutierrez and husband Pat of Gila; Mary Ann Valencia of Pinos Altos; two sisters-in-law, Ursula Serna and Giesla Serna; two special friends, Gabe Ruiz and Dave Dicob; both residing in Flagstaff, AZ; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandmother, Librada Tellez; one son, Mark Serna; one grandson, Alec Serna; Richard Serna Jr. and Santiago “Jimmy” Serna; brother in-law, Pat Valencia.
There will be a Memorial service at his Flagstaff home 3049 Happy Trails Dr. Flagstaff, AZ on November 9th at 1 pm. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory.
Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory “Trusted care for the ones you love” ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Information provided by survivors.
