Obituary: Freida Killingsworth 1919 - 2019

Freida Killingsworth

Freida Killingsworth

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 1:24 p.m.

Freida E. Killingsworth passed peacefully, Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by family at her place of residence in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold James Claybaugh, Sr.; her second husband, Emmett Killingsworth; and her son, Harold James Claybaugh, Jr.

Freida was born in Indiana and relocated to Whittier, California in 1947. She and Harold enjoyed RV traveling after they retired which resulted in them moving to Cottonwood, Arizona in 1989.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Funderburg; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Freida was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was loved very much. She was a joy to be with and will be greatly missed by many family members and friends that loved her.

Services will be in Cottonwood at Mt. View Methodist Church Friday, November 8th at 1 p.m. and a second service at Cottonwood Village, Saturday, November 9th at 1 p.m.

She will be interred at a private service at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

