Sat, Nov. 02
Sports briefs: CV girls soccer, Mingus boys golf and volleyball

Camp Verde junior Bridgette Fitzgerald dribbles past a defender. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde junior Bridgette Fitzgerald dribbles past a defender. VVN/James Kelley

By James Kelley
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 5:50 p.m.

Camp Verde High girls soccer reached the postseason but their run ended at the hands of a familiar opponent.

The No. 6 Cowboys lost 3-0 to No. 3 seeded Chino Valley on Tuesday on the road in the state play-in.

The Cougars went 3-0 against the Cowboys this year with an aggregate score of 14-0. The last time the rivals faced off in Chino Valley, the Cougars won 7-0.

Chino Valley advanced to the state championship game with a 3-1 win over Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Daher finishes 44th at State

Mingus Union senior golfer Noah Daher accomplished his goal as he improved on his state tournament finish.

Daher finished tied for 44th with Rocco Gump from Chandler Seton Catholic Prep and Casey Wolfswinkel of Queen Creek Casteel at the Division II state championship at Omni Tucson National.

Daher was +19, shooting an 82 on day one and an 83 on the second day. Last year he was 75th, though the second day was rained out.

Gilbert Higley won the team state championship and Gavin Aurilia from Phoenix Arcadia the individual title with a -6 (69, 71).

Mingus volleyball’s bubble bursts

After closing out the season with a 3-0 loss at Lee Williams, Mingus Union volleyball just missed out on the postseason.

Mingus Union finished the regular season No. 25 with the state’s teams ranked ninth to 24th competing in the state play-in.

The Marauders lost 25-18, 25-14, 25-21 to the No. 10 Volunteers. Lee Williams won their play-in match 3-0 over Goodyear Desert Edge on Halloween.

