Arizona residents mostly born in other states
Census Bureau estimates show nearly 700,000 Arizonans born in California
PHOENIX -- If it seems like everyone here is from somewhere else, you're partly right.
About 60 percent right.
New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that fewer than 40 percent of state residents actually were born here.
And a separate report finds that nearly 3.9 percent of those who were living in Arizona last year actually were living somewhere else a year before that.
So where are all those Arizonans coming from?
Many of those were born to the west. In fact, Californians make up about 9.7 percent of the state population.
In second place -- but far behind -- are all those Cubs fan who decided to migrate. The Census Bureau finds 3.6 percent of Arizona residents came from Illinois.
Those born in other cold, upper Midwest states also have found their way to warmer climes here, with nearly 2.1 percent of people living in Arizona having been born in Michigan and 1.3 percent from Minnesota.
The Lone Star state has contributed slightly more than 2 percent of its natives to Arizona.
Buckeye natives from Ohio make up 1.9 percent of the state.
And it's not true that New Yorkers all end up in Florida.
More than 200,000 of those born in the Empire State now call Arizona their home, enough to make up 2.9 percent of this state's population. Still, that's far less than the 7.6 percent of Florida's population made up of native New Yorkers.
But the largest group of non-native Arizonans actually weren't born in this country at all. More than a million of the state's residents have foreign countries on their birth certificates, about 15 percent of state residents.
As to that report on year-to-year migration, the Census Bureau finds California added an estimated 68,516 residents over a one-year period. Another 13,247 left Illinois.
To be fair, this isn't a one-way street.
The new report shows plenty of those born in Arizona who are now living somewhere else. And in some cases, Arizona has donated more souls to their populations than the other way around.
Mot notable is Nevada. There are more than 36,000 Arizonans now living in the Silver State, versus about 29,000 of their native-born now here.
Other states which have seen more native Arizonans leave than arrive from there include Georgia and North Carolina.
State / Number of Arizonans born there / Arizona-born who have gone there
Alabama / 17,350 / 6,358
Alaska / 14,570 / 8,659
Arizona / 2,850,161 / 2,850,161
Arkansas / 18,413 / 9,716
California / 697,985 / 202,944
Colorado / 85,242 / 57,999
Connecticut / 24,760 / 3,945
Delaware / 3,381 / 648
District of Columbia / 10,490 /1,568
Florida / 38,811 / 31,142
Georgia / 21,633 / 22,064
Hawaii / 17,283 / 5,735
Idaho / 27,177 / 21,651
Illinois / 258,141 / 21,377
Indiana / 82,936 / 13,833
Iowa / 76,056 / 11,329
Kansas / 44,508 / 11,068
Kentucky / 21,345 / 6,129
Louisiana / 21,717 / 5,491
Maine / 15,279 / 2,751
Maryland / 22,656 / 10,284
Massachusetts / 50,312 / 8,629
Michigan / 149,317 / 17,135
Minnesota / 91,318 / 16,834
Mississippi / 10,719 / 4,716
Missouri / 70,930 / 22,513
Montana / 24,105 / 6,761
Nebraska / 47,476 / 8,707
Nevada / 29,055 / 36,456
New Hampshire / 8,019 / 3,952
New Jersey / 62,639 / 7,872
New Mexico / 83,818 / 50,344
New York / 205,914 / 18,776
North Carolina / 18,857 / 21,860
North Dakota / 27,715 / 4,920
Ohio / 137,183 / 20,876
Oklahoma / 38,914 / 25,760
Oregon / 52,437 / 39,426
Pennsylvania / 99,907 / 12,682
Rhode Island / 9,380 / 677
South Carolina / 11,737 / 10,343
South Dakota / 28,117 / 3,370
Tennessee / 20,632 / 16,025
Texas / 146,141 / 113,206
Utah / 68,919 / 45,005
Vermont / 6,340 / 2,553
Virginia / 32,743 / 20,969
Washington / 101,326 / 58,815
West Virginia / 11,885 / 2,176
Wisconsin / 77,534 / 11,754
Wyoming / 17,431 / 5,251
Puerto Rico / 12,961 / 293
Foreign country / 1,042,756 / NA
Source: U.S. Census Bureau estimates
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Alleged wrong-way DWI driver, passenger arrested
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Noise, traffic discussed as design approved for expansion of Merkin Vineyards
- FENTANYL: ‘We are talking about death, It’s instantaneous’
- Obituary: Carl Lee West, 1948-2019
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of his wife, sister-in-law
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: