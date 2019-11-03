Arizona residents mostly born in other states

PHOENIX -- If it seems like everyone here is from somewhere else, you're partly right.

About 60 percent right.

New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that fewer than 40 percent of state residents actually were born here.

And a separate report finds that nearly 3.9 percent of those who were living in Arizona last year actually were living somewhere else a year before that.

So where are all those Arizonans coming from?

Many of those were born to the west. In fact, Californians make up about 9.7 percent of the state population.

In second place -- but far behind -- are all those Cubs fan who decided to migrate. The Census Bureau finds 3.6 percent of Arizona residents came from Illinois.

Those born in other cold, upper Midwest states also have found their way to warmer climes here, with nearly 2.1 percent of people living in Arizona having been born in Michigan and 1.3 percent from Minnesota.

The Lone Star state has contributed slightly more than 2 percent of its natives to Arizona.

Buckeye natives from Ohio make up 1.9 percent of the state.

And it's not true that New Yorkers all end up in Florida.

More than 200,000 of those born in the Empire State now call Arizona their home, enough to make up 2.9 percent of this state's population. Still, that's far less than the 7.6 percent of Florida's population made up of native New Yorkers.

But the largest group of non-native Arizonans actually weren't born in this country at all. More than a million of the state's residents have foreign countries on their birth certificates, about 15 percent of state residents.

As to that report on year-to-year migration, the Census Bureau finds California added an estimated 68,516 residents over a one-year period. Another 13,247 left Illinois.

To be fair, this isn't a one-way street.

The new report shows plenty of those born in Arizona who are now living somewhere else. And in some cases, Arizona has donated more souls to their populations than the other way around.

Mot notable is Nevada. There are more than 36,000 Arizonans now living in the Silver State, versus about 29,000 of their native-born now here.

Other states which have seen more native Arizonans leave than arrive from there include Georgia and North Carolina.

State / Number of Arizonans born there / Arizona-born who have gone there

Alabama / 17,350 / 6,358

Alaska / 14,570 / 8,659

Arizona / 2,850,161 / 2,850,161

Arkansas / 18,413 / 9,716

California / 697,985 / 202,944

Colorado / 85,242 / 57,999

Connecticut / 24,760 / 3,945

Delaware / 3,381 / 648

District of Columbia / 10,490 /1,568

Florida / 38,811 / 31,142

Georgia / 21,633 / 22,064

Hawaii / 17,283 / 5,735

Idaho / 27,177 / 21,651

Illinois / 258,141 / 21,377

Indiana / 82,936 / 13,833

Iowa / 76,056 / 11,329

Kansas / 44,508 / 11,068

Kentucky / 21,345 / 6,129

Louisiana / 21,717 / 5,491

Maine / 15,279 / 2,751

Maryland / 22,656 / 10,284

Massachusetts / 50,312 / 8,629

Michigan / 149,317 / 17,135

Minnesota / 91,318 / 16,834

Mississippi / 10,719 / 4,716

Missouri / 70,930 / 22,513

Montana / 24,105 / 6,761

Nebraska / 47,476 / 8,707

Nevada / 29,055 / 36,456

New Hampshire / 8,019 / 3,952

New Jersey / 62,639 / 7,872

New Mexico / 83,818 / 50,344

New York / 205,914 / 18,776

North Carolina / 18,857 / 21,860

North Dakota / 27,715 / 4,920

Ohio / 137,183 / 20,876

Oklahoma / 38,914 / 25,760

Oregon / 52,437 / 39,426

Pennsylvania / 99,907 / 12,682

Rhode Island / 9,380 / 677

South Carolina / 11,737 / 10,343

South Dakota / 28,117 / 3,370

Tennessee / 20,632 / 16,025

Texas / 146,141 / 113,206

Utah / 68,919 / 45,005

Vermont / 6,340 / 2,553

Virginia / 32,743 / 20,969

Washington / 101,326 / 58,815

West Virginia / 11,885 / 2,176

Wisconsin / 77,534 / 11,754

Wyoming / 17,431 / 5,251

Puerto Rico / 12,961 / 293

Foreign country / 1,042,756 / NA

Source: U.S. Census Bureau estimates