AUTHOR JOURNEYS: Meet and greet a trio of authors

AUTHOR JOURNEYS: Meet and Greet an Author brings together authors and readers at the Clarkdale Historical Society Museum for an informal casual ‘drop-in’ event featuring author chats, book discussions and book signings for literature that pertains to Clarkdale and the surrounding Verde Valley.

Bring your own book, listed below, to be signed or purchase the books from the CHSM Store during each event.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping by supporting a local independent museum store where interesting books on many subjects for children and adults make perfect gifts.

HAUNTED JEROME by Patricia Jacobson and Midge Steuber, highlights the history of the copper mining town once owned by William Andrews Clark and the spirits who many believe may still be haunting its mines, streets and buildings. Jerome resident author Pat Jacobson will be at the Clarkdale Museum on Saturday, Nov. 9, between 12:30-2 p.m., to share her experiences and sign her books.

TUZIGOOT National Monument-Images of America series by Rod Timanus features the discovery and development of this Clarkdale archeological historic site. One of Clarkdale’s historic downtown buildings was the repository for the artifacts dug during the Tuzigoot exploration. Do you know which one? Timanus is an award winning author, illustrator and historian who writes extensively about the American West. He will be at the Clarkdale Museum on Saturday, Nov. 16, 12:30-2 p.m., to share his insights and sign his books.

ARIZONA WINE: A History of Perseverance and Passion tells the story of wine and the wine industry. Wine has been a part of Clarkdale’s culture from the indigenous peoples first occupation of local lands, through the Anglo development of agriculture, a miners heritage, to today’s revival in the form of ‘tasting rooms’ as part of Clarkdale’s economic development.

Clarkdale is home to one of few Enology teaching centers, the Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College, where the teaching of wine, wine-making and wine marketing is taught. Learn about local vineyards and tasting rooms from Christina Barrueta, Food and Beverage Travel Writer for the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 23, 12:30-2 p.m.

All events are held in partnership with Arcadia Publishing and The History Press. Books are available for purchase from the CHSM Store located inside the history museum.

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is located at 900 First North St., in historic downtown Clarkdale.

For more information about CHSM, see www.clarkdalemuseum.org or Facebook@clarkdalemuseum.org.