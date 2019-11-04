Bella Vita Ristorante features Brian Peterman & Dan Vega

Bella Vita Ristorante this week features two of Sedona’s top musicians: singer/songwriters Brian Peterman and Dan Vega.

Both musicians are consummate professionals and considered to be two of the best live-music entertainers in Northern Arizona.

Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Brian Peterman brings his talents to Bella Vita Ristorante.

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. His aplomb and mastery of many musical styles form a perfect backdrop to the enjoyment of a fine meal and drinks at the restaurant.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth.

He regularly plays all over Sedona and people love his style and sense of knowing exactly what an audience wants to hear during their dining experience.

Engaging, smooth and talented are words that best describe Peterman’s stage presence and performance.

Saturday, Nov. 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable and his stage presence is commanding.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.