Cartwheels Gallery presents ‘Tragic Tales’ by Jason Voss

Tragic Tales is the name of the new series of paintings by Cottonwood artist Jason S. Voss.

The show opens Saturday Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m., at Cartwheels Gallery, 909 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

Meet the artist and learn about the historic stories and people in his paintings.

Featured are stories of Jennie Bauters, known as Belgian Jennie, Jerome’s most famous Madame.

Sammie Dean, Jerome’s most famous unsolved murder from 1931.The Reverend George Harvey Brooks, who died tragically in the Cottonwood Hotel fire of 1925, who was in town for a lecture on spiritualism and played to a sold-out crowd at the Rialto Theater on main street.

Ann Hopkins, Jerome’s famous vindictive wife of Clarence Hopkins, who threw acid into the face of her husbands lover. The mysterious Lady in Red, the infamous restless spirit who haunts the Connor Hotel and Spirit Room in Jerome. Bohemia, the first female resident of Jerome to be murdered in 1894. All of these stories and personas come to life in the new series of paintings for sale. Jason also works as a tour guide for Tours Of Jerome.

Opening is Saturday, Nov. 9, during the Second Saturday Old Town Cottonwood Art Walk from 6-9 p.m.

Drinks and snacks provided. Show runs through January. Contact Cartwheels Gallery for more information at 928-821-1044.