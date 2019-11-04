City of Cottonwood presents ‘Kaleidoscope of Color’ by Carol Boor

Saturday, Nov. 9, the City of Cottonwood will host an Artist Reception for Carol Boor’s “Kaleidoscope of Color” exhibition.

Carol Boor is an alcohol ink artist who loves working with alcohol ink because of the vibrant colors and fluid movement of the inks. Her work is quite varied as she paints abstracts, real life, and especially the Sedona landmarks on copper, ceramic tile and plasticized paper.

Carol’s work is the City of Cottonwood’s featured artist for November. Her exhibit runs through Nov. 27, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cottonwood Council Chambers building located at 826 N. Main Street.

An artist reception is scheduled during the Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk on Nov. 9 from 4-7 p.m.