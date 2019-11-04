Denim and Diamonds: A tribute to renowned cowboy artist Joe Beeler

At 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, celebrate the Cowboy Art of Joe Beeler at Denim and Diamonds, at the Elks Club in West Sedona, 110 Airport Road.

Cocktails start at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit JamesenMemorialPark.org or call: 928-852-0634 or visit: Sefton Engineering, 20 Stutz Bearcat Road in West Sedona.

Denim and Diamonds is a fundraiser to install an inspirational bronze sculpture in the Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park in West Sedona.

The evening will be filled with entertainment, food, drinks, inspiration and a fun live auction of memory-making western experiences.

The Sedona Heritage Museum, The Sedona 30 and the Friends of Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park, all 501 (c) (3) non-profit organizations that each, in their own ways, support our scenic and historic community are sponsoring this event.

Your ticket for the evening includes a buffet dinner, two drink tickets, spirited musical entertainment by Tom and Shondra, a touching exhibit of Beeler’s works and his life, a fun auction of western themed items and activities, and line dancing. Beeler’s son Jody Beeler will be on hand with stories and memories.

Brush off your hat, dust off your boots and polish your belt buckle as guests are encouraged to dress in the western theme of Denim and Diamonds.

The Sedona Heritage Museum was once a homestead for the Jordan Family and is now, along with the Sedona Historical Society, working with the community to preserve the ever-growing history of Sedona. They focus on community events, education, history preservation, archives and restoration.

Sedona 30 was founded in 1982. Its purpose is to work on the betterment of the Sedona community and the quality of life for residents as well as for our numerous yearly visitors. Members of the Sedona 30 have contributed to education, culture, and the structure and organization of our unique city.

Friends of Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park was created in 1996 and gifted to the City of Sedona soon after.

The park contains the Sedona Military Park, a tribute to those citizens and organizations that support and contribute to our community, the Honoring Women section, a section in honor of North American Indians as well as additional areas for development.

The park currently contains sculptures by local superstars, many with national and international followings. The park belongs to the City of Sedona and anyone can apply to host an event in the park.

The Cowboy Artists of America is an exclusive organization of artists that was founded in 1965 by four prominent western artists: Beeler, Charlie Dye, John Hampton and George Phippen, each of whom has gone upstairs to Cowboy Heaven.

The organization continues, however. Their mission is to authentically preserve and perpetuate the culture of Western Life in fine art.

They host annual art shows across the country. The Joe Beeler Foundation offers scholarships to encourage young artists to continue to exploring and depicting true western life.