'Dragsgiving Soiree' comes to Cottonwood Main Stage

The incomparable Aimee V. Justice will bring one of the Verde Valley's new favorite queens, Aubrey Ghalichi, along with Vanity St. James and Desiree A. DeMornay for a night of music and entertainment.

The incomparable Aimee V. Justice will bring one of the Verde Valley’s new favorite queens, Aubrey Ghalichi, along with Vanity St. James and Desiree A. DeMornay for a night of music and entertainment.

Originally Published: November 4, 2019 9:37 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9, Main Stage and Aimee V. Justice present a ”Dragsgiving Soiree.” This will be the last drag show of the year, so you do not want to miss it.

The ladies are back in town from the big city to astound, enthrall and entertain you. The incomparable Aimee V. Justice will bring one of the Verde Valley’s new favorite queens, Aubrey Ghalichi, along with Vanity St. James and Desiree A. DeMornay for a night of music and entertainment.

Show starts at 9 p.m., but get there early for a good seat. All are welcome to come for some adult humor and fabulous performances.

There will be a $5 cover for this 21+ event.

Friday, Nov. 8, Main Stage welcomes DJ Johnny K who gets the weekend started with one of his ever popular bi-monthly gigs.

For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at Main Stage with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between.

Music starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. when the lights come on and the bar closes. This is a 21+ event with no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Swing dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are Argentine Tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.

Local favorites Bombaz Grill is now open in the Main Stage kitchen.

