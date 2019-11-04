Jazz at the Church: Sunday’s Chet Baker Tribute

Sedona Jazz at the Church presents a concert of fabulous music Sunday, Nov. 10, at Saint Luke’s beginning at 3 p.m.

Showcasing Chet Baker’s music from the early 1950s onward, the concert includes stories about Chet’s career and life, and will be shared by various members of the quintet.



Musicians in the quintet are double bassist Dwight Kilian, percussionist Dom Moio, pianist Steve Sandner, Saxophonist Brian Sanders and trumpeter David McMannes.

Dwight Kilian and Dom Moio are both first-call musicians in the Phoenix area, and have played throughout the Midwest and West Coast.



Steve Sandner - a regular at Dahl & DiLuca and throughout Northern Arizona - has been in Sedona for more than 15 years, and Brian Sanders - residing in Flagstaff - has performed at Sedona Jazz at the Church in the past, as has all the other members of the quintet.

Trumpeter David McMannes has a day job. He is the Rector and Bishop of Saint Luke’s Church, and has lived in Sedona since 1984.

The concert includes many favorite pieces of Chet Baker’s, including Chabootie, Autumn Leaves, Let’s Get Lost, You Don’t Know What Love Is, But Not For Me, Grade A Gravy and many more jazz standards.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

The concert will no doubt be filled, so purchase your tickets early so as to get the best seats available. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online and “at the door.” Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call.”

Season ticket holders are admitted at 2:20, online “will call” folk at 2:30, while tickets sold at the door begin at 2:40.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at episcopalnet.org