The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A feuding fairy King and Queen of the forest cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play.

As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations — with hilarious, but dark consequences.

Shakespeare’s most famous romantic comedy was captured live from the Bridge Theatre in London. Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Oliver Chris, David Moorst and Hammed Animashaun lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will build on the success of his immersive staging of “Julius Caesar” (NT Live 2018).

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.