Reds Sedona Grill keeps the music flowing all week long

Five days a week, Reds Sedona Grill features talented local professional musicians and singers who know how to entertain an audience and make one’s dining experience that much better.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Reds features singer/songwriter Gina Machovina.

This classically trained singer/songwriter has become one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers, with a vast amount of experience under her belt and a huge selection of both original and classic songs to draw from. Her voice is smooth and commanding and her guitar work, exquisite.

She is fun to watch play and a true audience pleaser.

Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s David Vincent Mills on the keyboards.

Mills is a very talented performer with a huge repertoire of classics and jazz numbers he can refer to at any time.

He has recorded numerous CDs and his keyboard command is exquisite, providing the perfect background music for fine dining, conversation and camaraderie.

Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., fingerpicking maestro Rick Cyge takes over.

Cyge is a consummate professional with numerous recorded albums behind him.

His rendition of the classics on his guitar is impeccable and inspiring. He gives each song he plays his soul and body. He transports his audience into a musical experience long remembered.

Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland puts on his show.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.

Take your pick: Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs.

His deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey when he asks the audience to call out their favored songs or artists.

Sunday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., 14-year-old singer/songwriter Riley Whittaker from Sedona continues her performances at Reds Sedona Grill.

This young lady has written more than 30 original songs and plays multiple instruments including the acoustic guitar, piano, violin, ukulele and electric guitar.

She performs often throughout Arizona playing her originals and a wide range of covers in various genres, including music from The Lumineers, Cold Play, Jack Johnson, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Johnny Cash to name just a few.

The restaurant is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona.

Call 928-340-5321 or visit SedonaRouge.com.