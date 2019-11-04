The Uptown Drink and Draw, a new free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing, will be held Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sedona’s newest brewery, Sedona Beer Co.

The event serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers on hand.

Follow Instagram with the hashtags #UPTWNDD and #uptowndrinkanddraw to see what’s created. The drink and draw is typically held on the last Friday of the month and kitchen service ends at 8 p.m.

Sedona Beer Co. is located at 465 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona.

Contact Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association (NAZCA) president Jan Marc Quisumbing at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.