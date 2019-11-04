The Sedona International Film Festival presents a special Northern Arizona premiere of “#Female Pleasure” on Friday, Nov. 8.

There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Five cultures. Five women. One story.

Barbara Miller’s feature documentary “#Female Pleasure” portrays five courageous, smart and self-determined women, breaking the silence imposed by their archaic-patriarch societies and religious communities.

With incredible strength and positive energy, Deborah Feldman, Leyla Hussein, Rokudenashiko, Doris Wagner and Vithika Yadav are fighting for sexual liberation and autonomy for women, beyond religious rules and cultural barriers.

But their victory comes at a high price: they all have experienced public defamation, threats and prosecutions, have been excommunicated by the society they grew up in and even received death threats by religious leaders and fanatics.

“#Female Pleasure” shows the universal mechanisms at work that determine the position of women until today, spanning cultures, religions and continents: from Japan and India and the Somali Muslim diaspora to the Hasidic community in Brooklyn and the Catholic clergy in Europe.

All protagonists have come to the same conclusion: the female body is subjected to male lust and first and foremost meant for procreation, without any regard for female sexual pleasure and autonomy.

These women decided to speak up and are the ultimate example on how courage, strength and zest for life can indeed alter societal structures.

“#Female Pleasure” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Nov. 8 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.