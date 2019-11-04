Sedona Heritage Museum to host Veterans Day tribute

The Sedona Heritage Museum’s annual Veterans Day tribute will be on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Museum.

All veterans of all U.S. service branches, active military, family and friends, and residents who want to show their appreciation to those who have served, and are now serving, are invited to be guests of the Museum at Sedona’s annual memorial and program of appreciation.

This year’s program will pay special tribute to women in the military. Emcee Shondra Jepperson with assistance from Tom Jepperson, will provide music along with the Dynamite Divas who will present music from American wars since WWI.

To further the focus on women in the service, a maquette size version of Sedona sculptor James Muir’s “Athena’s Prayer” will be on display. An allegorical art piece with reference to the classical goddess of War and Wisdom, a female warrior is shown protecting her heart with her helmet and looking heavenward. It is a tribute to all the women who have served in America’s Armed Forces, symbolizing the feminine “prudence” to war.

The program will continue with dignitaries including Mayor Sandy Moriarty, Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan and Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison. The Sedona Oak Creek DAR chapter will provide the parade of flags at the Museum entrance.

WWII veteran Fred Piper will be on hand to meet and greet guests and tell stories. There will be a display honoring Sedona’s WWII soldiers and a small exhibit of more recent military uniforms, including that of a 3-star general.

Additionally, members from several organizations that provide services to veterans will be on hand to answer questions and distribute information, including the Vietnam Veterans of America (claims assistance, advocacy, basic health/clothing/transportation, etc.), the Mental Health Coalition, MATForce (addiction and recovery programs), Habitat for Humanity’s “Veterans Build program, and the Sedona Food Bank.

The program will be held in the Museum’s historic fruit packing shed, which is heated. Lunch will be served after the program with food by The Golden Goose.

Shuttle service will be provided from nearby parking lots, watch for signs.

The day’s events are underwritten by the City of Sedona, the Sedona Heritage Museum, and Herb and Joan Miller. The program, refreshments and Museum admission will be free.

For more information call 928-282-7038. The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona.