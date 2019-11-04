Still life treasures at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sue Kryzston’s knack for achieving a three-dimensional quality with her paintings has left many an art lover scratching their head and wondering, “How does she do that?”

If you fall into that category, you’ll want to visit Rowe Fine Art Gallery between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 when the artist offers a glimpse into her technique during her first-ever gallery presentation.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery is located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village.

At 1:30 p.m., Kryzston will discuss her background, the pros and cons of being self-taught, and how she composes her paintings.

Kryzston will also show images of a painting in its various stages, giving collectors the rare opportunity to see the birth of a still-life.

Kryzston will also debut four new works in various sizes during the show, titled Like a Jewel: Still Life Treasures.

Kryzston’s paintings depict Native American artifacts such as pottery, moccasins, rugs, blankets and baskets. The artifacts are all from her personal collection.

Her newest works showcase these artifacts on lighter, more neutral backgrounds rather than traditional black backgrounds. The result are paintings with a modern, atmospheric quality that have been a hit with collectors.

Kryzston was invited to give a talk to western art patrons at the Tucson Museum of Art earlier this fall.

And last fall, the prestigious Mountain Oyster Club recognized her as a Signature Member during its art show at its headquarters, also in Tucson. One of Kryzston’s paintings is now part of the private club’s permanent collection.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit rowegallery.com.