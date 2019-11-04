Sugar and the Mint brings best of bluegrass to Old Town Center for the Arts

The Old Town Center for the Arts presents a special encore evening with Sugar and the Mint in concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Sugar and the Mint swept the 44th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June 2017, and played the main stage at Telluride this past year. The Arizona group has since toured coast-to-coast and recorded three albums: Take Me With You (2019), Just Past Midnight (2018) and Grape Flavored (2017). The original music on these records showcases the band’s energy, songwriting artistry, and fresh perspective on folk and bluegrass.

Chris Eldridge of the Punch Brothers exclaimed “One of the most exciting young bands to emerge from the Contemporary Bluegrass scene in recent years”.

Sugar and the Mint’s spirited take on folk and bluegrass excites audiences across the country. The band synthesizes genres into a sparkling repertoire of original songs, balancing first-time sing-along hooks with robust musicality.

Sugar and the Mint’s unique vocal approach feature complex, ethereal harmonies supporting accessible melodies. Informed by everything from bluegrass to baroque to current pop and country, the traditional blend of guitar, violins, mandolin and bass instrumentation is anything but standard-fare acoustic music.

Sugar and The Mint is a vibrant young contemporary bluegrass band that hails from Prescott. They are one of the youngest bands to win in the history of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. The acoustic string quintet consists of Matt Tatum Haynes (mandolin, vocals), Johan Glidden (lead vocals, guitar, violin), Glory Glidden (violin, vocals), Keenan Hammack (guitar, vocals), and Cosimo Bohrman (bass, vocals).

Sugar and the Mint has shared the bill with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Emmylou Harris, Punch Brothers, Jerry Douglass, Tommy Emmanuel, I’m With Her, Steep Canyon Rangers, and the Sam Bush Band, while performing at the West’s best festivals: Telluride Bluegrass Festival (2018), Ogden Music Festival (2017, 2018) Pagosa Folk and Bluegrass Festival (2018), Rapidgrass Festival (2018), Pickin’ in the Pines Acoustic Music Festival (2017), and many more.

In addition to festival appearances, Sugar and the Mint draws large crowds at ticketed theater shows, with a history of sold out events. Performances highlight the band’s own work: innovative, original songs found on Sugar and the Mint’s albums, Take Me With You, Just Past Midnight and Grape Flavored. The band’s musical repertoire spans many genres. Early on, the band put its own spin on songs from blues legend Robert Johnson, the father of bluegrass Bill Monroe, folk music icons The Kingston Trio, and rock & roll’s Allman Brothers. Today, unique arrangements of 20th century favorites still make it to the set list for live shows.

Sugar & the Mint is a member of the Arizona Bluegrass Association. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the finest young bluegrass bands in the country right here in Old Town Cottonwood.



Sugar and the Mint has sold out their previous two performances at OTCA so get your tickets early for this special encore concert.

Tickets for Sugar and the Mint are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first 3 rows. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Foods. In Sedona find tickets at the Literate Lizard Bookstore. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.