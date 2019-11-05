Camp Verde High School Student of the Month
Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:14 a.m.
Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Coke Bast is the school’s October Kiwanis Student of the Month.
Coke is ranked second in his senior class with a 4.0 GPA. He has participated in four years of varsity baseball, three years of varsity basketball, three years of National Honor Society, and holds two part-time jobs.
Coke plans to study business at Yavapai College once he graduates in May.
