Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Coke Bast is the school’s October Kiwanis Student of the Month.

Coke is ranked second in his senior class with a 4.0 GPA. He has participated in four years of varsity baseball, three years of varsity basketball, three years of National Honor Society, and holds two part-time jobs.

Coke plans to study business at Yavapai College once he graduates in May.