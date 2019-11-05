Camp Verde hires Brandy Cabrera as town’s Human Resources director

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, Camp Verde’s council will officially meet the town’s new Human Resources Director.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

From a pool of about 20 candidates, Town Manager Russ Martin selected former Enchantment Resort Human Resources Assistant Director Brandy Cabrera.

Cabrera replaced Ana Yates, who left the town in September, to, ironically, take a job with Enchantment Resort.

In her cover letter to Martin, Cabrera stated that she is a “dedicated and dependable individual who lives the values of honesty and integrity, community, teamwork, and leadership each and every day.”

Martin said Monday that Cabrera “understands above all the sometimes difficult nature of being in a small community and dealing with personnel items.”

“I think she’s got the right temperament to do the job well,” Martin said.

A Rimrock resident, Cabrera said that “working in a small town was very appealing to me.”

“This would be an advancement opportunity I have been seeking and the location for my commute and timing of this opening aligned perfectly,” Cabrera told Martin in an email. “The small town is appealing. I was wanting to be more a part of the Camp Verde community.

Cabrera started with the town on Oct. 28.

Also on Camp Verde’s agenda for Wednesday:

• Discussion of Town Manager Russ Martin’s quarterly performance review;

• Possible renewal of Inspection Services Agreement between the Arizona Department of Housing-Office of Manufactured Housing to enforce installation standards.

Council’s agenda Nov. 6 can be found at campverde.az.gov.

For more information, call 928-554-0023.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42