Mingus photography and intermediate art exhibit
Art in the Clark’s third season kicked off Nov. 1 with the third annual exhibit of Mingus Union High School Photography, augmented this year with Intermediate Art.
Photographers and artists from Oouida Dorr’s and Beth Detwiler’s classes show what can be done with cell phones, corrugated cardboard and a lot of imagination.
This must-see exhibit for cell phone camera users will be at Clark Memorial Library, located at 39 N. Ninth St. in Clarkdale, through Nov. 29.
Hours are 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. until noon Friday.
Call the library at 928-634-5423 or visit facebook.com/savingcml for more information.
