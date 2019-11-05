OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 05
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus photography and intermediate art exhibit

Art in the Clark’s third season kicked off Nov. 1 with the third annual exhibit of Mingus Union High School Photography, augmented this year with Intermediate Art.

Art in the Clark’s third season kicked off Nov. 1 with the third annual exhibit of Mingus Union High School Photography, augmented this year with Intermediate Art.

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:44 a.m.

Art in the Clark’s third season kicked off Nov. 1 with the third annual exhibit of Mingus Union High School Photography, augmented this year with Intermediate Art.

Photographers and artists from Oouida Dorr’s and Beth Detwiler’s classes show what can be done with cell phones, corrugated cardboard and a lot of imagination.

This must-see exhibit for cell phone camera users will be at Clark Memorial Library, located at 39 N. Ninth St. in Clarkdale, through Nov. 29.

Hours are 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. until noon Friday.

Call the library at 928-634-5423 or visit facebook.com/savingcml for more information.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus Photo Students Prep Final Exhibits
Letter: Clark Memorial Library’s promotion of literacy should include promotion of local art and education
Mingus Union fine art students featured in Clarkdale&#8217;s Art in Public Places
Mingus students exhibit Art in Public Places
Art 3/7 - 3/13

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News