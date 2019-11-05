OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 05
Obituary: Freida E. Killingsworth

Originally Published: November 5, 2019 9:04 a.m.

Services for Freida E. Killingsworth, who passed Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Cottonwood, Ariz., have been postponed until further notice. Please check back here or to www.westcottfuneralhome.com for an update on when services will be rescheduled.

Information provided by survivors.

