Sheriff Mascher to retire after current term ends in 2020

In a Tuesday, Nov. 5, staff meeting, Sheriff Scott Mascher announced he plans to retire after his term ends in December 2020, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently in his second term, Mascher has been with YCSO for more than 35 years, starting as a volunteer reserve deputy in 1983. He became a full-time deputy in 1986 and since then, he has worked over every rank. He remains honored by the continued community support all these years.

During his time as sheriff, YCSO has seen many changes and has grown to reflect the times and needs of the community due to the hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence from all of its employees.

“I have accomplished many goals as sheriff and am ready to pass the torch as I move into private life and explore other opportunities following my retirement next year,” Mascher stated in the release. “As I have said many times, you are only as good as the people around you, and this has been the case throughout my time as sheriff.

“There are currently many outstanding staff members in leadership roles, and I am confident they will continue the progress we have made to serve the (residents) of Yavapai County. This agency as a whole has done an incredibly good job which is evident by crime statistics below state and national averages.”

Mascher has a full workload over the next 13 months and plans to stay busy accomplishing some new goals while remaining devoted to the day to day operation of the agency.

Yavapai County is a great place to live and YSCO has a direct responsibility to ensure public safety and maintain a quality of life everyone can enjoy, he said.

“I will continue to place a high priority on maintaining this standard,” Mascher said.

