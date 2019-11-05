Thumbs up for first responders
COTTONWOOD – Beginning in January, Cottonwood resident Al Slusser plans to thank the state’s first responders for their service. By visiting each and every one of them.
“It’s a personal tribute,” said Slusser, 80. “I will thank them for their service, then I will read a tribute to them.”
Slusser said his yearlong voyage will include stops at each of the state’s first responder sites, which he estimates are more than 200. Though he calls his longtime project Walking for Heroes, a recent back injury has forced Slusser to make his next trip by pickup and trailer.
To raise awareness, Slusser will sit atop a fire engine at Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department through Thursday, Nov. 7.
Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department is located at 191 S. 6th St. Slusser has his Walking for Heroes cart outside the engine to collect donations for his intrastate trip.
