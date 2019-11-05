Tres Hermanas Ranch site of Cornville Historical Society Holiday event

The Cornville Historical Society will hold its annual Holiday Fundraiser at Tres Hermanas Ranch, located at 10647 E. Swinging Bridge Lane in Cornville.

The fundraiser will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8 and will feature a history presentation by society researcher Janet Cassagio.

The program will be followed by the Society’s popular raffle of holiday baskets featuring gift certificates and themed items.

Holiday treats and beverages will be served. The event will be inside an open barn and chairs will be limited, so bring a folding chair if you can, to assure a seat.

Cost of the event is $10 per person, and includes 10 gift basket raffle tickets to be issued at the door. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event.

Admission will be limited to 150 people. Reservations are required in advance. Tickets are available on a first-come first-serve basis. Reserve a ticket by contacting Janet Cassagio, 649-1426 or janetcassagio@me.com.

After reserving your ticket, send payment to Cornville Historical Society, c/o Janet Cassagio, P.O. Box 1253, Cornville, AZ 86325.

Tickets will be mailed (if requested and time allows) or held for pick up at the door.